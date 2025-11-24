Mamukelashvili finished Sunday's 119-109 win over the Nets with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes.

Mamukelashvili made his first start of the season Sunday (and 16th of his five-year NBA career) due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (rest). Mamukelashvili put together a solid stat line during the win and was one of eight Raptors players to score in double figures. He'll likely come off the bench in the second leg of Toronto's back-to-back set Monday against Cleveland, assuming Poeltl is cleared to return.