Mamukelashvili recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Toronto's 112-91 win over Miami on Tuesday.

Mamukelashvili made his fifth start of the season (and third start in the Raptors' last four games) due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (back). Mamukelashvili once again took advantage of his expanded role, connecting on a game-high four three pointers, logged a career high in assists and finished with the third-best point differential on the Raptors behind Immanuel Quickley (plus-27) and Scottie Barnes (plus-21). Poeltl could be facing an extended absence due to a back strain that he aggravated against the Nets on Sunday, which would leave Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles as the top big men for the Raptors moving forward.