Mamukelashvili won't start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Collin Murray-Boyles back in action following a four-game absence due to a thumb injury, Mamukelashvili will slide to the second unit. The fifth-year big man has averaged 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 23.9 minutes per game in eight outings off the bench so far this month.