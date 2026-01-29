Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Won't start vs. New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili won't start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Collin Murray-Boyles back in action following a four-game absence due to a thumb injury, Mamukelashvili will slide to the second unit. The fifth-year big man has averaged 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 23.9 minutes per game in eight outings off the bench so far this month.
