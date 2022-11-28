Barnes (knee) is active for Monday's contest against the Cavaliers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Barnes missed Toronto's past two outings but will officially be back in Toronto's lineup Monday. The reigning Rookie of the Year is averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 33.5 minutes thus far on the season. Juancho Hernangomez figures to return to the bench with Barnes' return to the court.
More News
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Upgraded to probable•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Practices Sunday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Won't play Saturday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Misses practice, still questionable•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Unavailable Wednesday•