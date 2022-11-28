Barnes (knee) is active for Monday's contest against the Cavaliers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Barnes missed Toronto's past two outings but will officially be back in Toronto's lineup Monday. The reigning Rookie of the Year is averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 33.5 minutes thus far on the season. Juancho Hernangomez figures to return to the bench with Barnes' return to the court.