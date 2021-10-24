Barnes recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during a 103-95 loss Saturday versus Dallas.

Though a hip injury forced him not to play for some minutes, Barnes was unfazed by it. He recorded 15 points and five rebounds during the Raptors game's second half. Barnes will try to receive authorization before their next matchup Monday versus Chicago.