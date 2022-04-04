Barnes recorded 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 114-109 loss to Miami on Sunday.

Barnes has back-to-back games of 19 points and four games with 17-plus in his last five. The rookie also nabbed two steals after having just one in his previous four contests. The Florida State product remains firmly in the Rookie of the Year conversation. While Cleveland center Evan Mobley is pegged as the favorite, his recent ankle sprain could open the door for Barnes to overtake him.