Barnes recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 106-102 preseason win over the Bulls.

Aside from Jakob Poeltl's (illness) absence, the Raptors had a regular-season rotation going against Chicago. As expected, Barnes and Pascal Siakam led the way for Toronto in the team's penultimate preseason contest, and they'll likely handle similar roles once the games start to matter. Barnes has always been a multi-faceted player, but he's struggled from distance in the NBA, so it was encouraging to see him have a strong night from beyond the arc Tuesday.