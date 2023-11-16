Barnes recorded 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to Milwaukee.

Barnes led all Raptors in scoring and assists while finishing one rebound short of tallying a double-double in an all-around performance. Barnes has been one of the top performers for Toronto so far this season, tallying 20 or more points on seven occasions while posting at least 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in six contests this year.