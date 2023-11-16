Barnes recorded 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to Milwaukee.

The Raptors dropped to 5-6 on the season in the blowout loss, but Barnes' emergence as the team's top scorer and playmaker has been a welcome development for both the team and fantasy managers alike. With averages of 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks through 11 contests, Barnes has proven to be one of the top values for managers who selected him outside the top 50 in drafts.