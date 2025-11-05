Barnes logged 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, four steals and two blocks over 28 minutes during the Raptors' 128-100 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

The All-Star forward briefly left Tuesday's game in the second quarter due to a left thumb strain, but he was cleared to return for the start of the third frame after X-rays came back negative. The injury didn't appear to hamper Barnes, as he co-led the Raptors in scoring and was responsible for four of Toronto's eight steals in the blowout win. He's also been efficient on the offensive side of the floor, connecting on at least three three-pointers in four of his last six games while shooting 48.6 percent from deep on 4.6 3PA/G this season. Barnes has opened the 2025-26 campaign averaging 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks over 32.3 minutes per game.