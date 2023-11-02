Barnes finished Wednesday's 130-111 victory over the Bucks with 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes.

The third-year forward is having a strong start to the season under new head coach Darko Rajakovic, producing three double-doubles in the first five games and scoring at least 20 points in four straight. His presence has also been felt on the defensive end, as Barnes has either multiple blocks or multiple steals in every contest. While it's very early, the 22-year-old is on pace for career-best numbers nearly across the board and could be emerging as the franchise player the Raptors hoped they were getting when they made him the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.