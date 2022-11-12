Barnes closed Friday's 132-113 loss to the Thunder with 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes.

Barnes has failed to surpass the 15-point mark in five of his last six games, but something that's even more worrisome is the fact that he's made just 39 percent of his shots, as well as 23.1 percent of his three-point attempts, in that span. The second-year forward has still found ways to produce, though, as he's averaging 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, to go along with 13.0 points per tilt, during that six-game stretch.