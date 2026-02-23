Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Available for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes (personal) is available for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Barnes has the green light to return after missing Sunday's game versus the Bucks. With this news, Gradey Dick and Jamison Battle could see reduced roles. Across six appearances in February, Barnes has averaged 17.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 steals in 33.3 minutes.
