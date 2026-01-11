Barnes (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Barnes was held out of Friday's loss to the Celtics but will shed his questionable tag Sunday due to a right knee sprain. The Raptors will likely rely heavily on the star forward in the front end of this back-to-back set against Philadelphia, as RJ Barrett (ankle), Brandon Ingram (thumb) and Jakob Poeltl (back) have all been ruled out. Over his last five games, Barnes has averaged 17.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks across 33.6 minutes per contest.