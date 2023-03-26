Barnes (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Barnes was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup due to wrist soreness but has been cleared to return from his two-game absence. Will Barton will likely retreat to the bench with Barnes back in action against Washington.
