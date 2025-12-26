Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Available to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness but will shed his questionable tag and keep his record of perfect attendance this season alive. Over 10 appearances in December, the star forward has averaged 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.6 percent from the field in 35.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Questionable with illness•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Game-high 27 points vs. Miami•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Quiet showing in defeat•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Double-double vs. Milwaukee•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Two-way special Monday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Nears triple-double in defeat•