Barnes (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness but will shed his questionable tag and keep his record of perfect attendance this season alive. Over 10 appearances in December, the star forward has averaged 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.6 percent from the field in 35.1 minutes per contest.