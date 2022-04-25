Barnes will return to the starting lineup for Monday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

A foot injury kept Barnes out of Games 2 and 3, but he was able to return for Saturday's Game 4, albeit in a bench capacity. Despite facing no explicit restrictions, the Rookie of the Year ended up playing only 26 minutes and finishing with six points, 11 rebounds and two assists. There's a good chance Barnes' workload could rise sharply Monday, and that's especially true with Fred VanVleet (hip) sidelined.