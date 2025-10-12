Barnes will start Sunday's preseason game against the Wizards, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

After missing two straight preseason contests due to a minor knee issue, Barnes will return to action Sunday. He'll be joined in the starting lineup by Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Notably, Brandon Ingram (rest), Jakob Poeltl (back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (elbow) are all in street clothes Sunday.