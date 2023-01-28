Barnes logged 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to the Warriors.

Barnes scored at least 20 points for the first time in over a week, getting back on track after a couple of subpar shooting performances. OG Anunoby left the game early due to a wrist injury, something that could present Barnes with a nice opportunity moving forward. Already a clear must-roster player, Barnes could see an uptick on both ends of the floor should Anunoby be forced to the sideline. If that is indeed the case, managers may want to prepare for a possible sell-high opportunity.