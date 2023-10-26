Barnes accumulated 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 victory over the Timberwolves.

Barnes did a little bit of everything for the Raptors in Wednesday's season-opening win, leading all players in blocks while swiping a team-high-tying steals total and ending as one of four players in double figures in scoring. Barnes is the first Raptors player since Marcus Camby in 1997 to tally at least 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals in a game.