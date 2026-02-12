Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Big defensive effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes accumulated 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Pistons.
The fifth-year star has produced multiple steals and blocks in two straight games and three of the last five as he continues to make a big defensive impact. Over the last 10 games, Barnes is averaging 17.5 points, 9.2 boards, 6.0 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.
