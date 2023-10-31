Barnes accumulated 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 99-91 loss to Portland.

The Raptors have stumbled out of the gate, but their 1-3 record can't be pinned on Barnes. The third-year wing has scored at least 20 points in all three losses and is averaging nearly a double-double on the young campaign with 20.8 points, 9.5 boards, 5.5 assists, 2.5 blocks, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals a night. After a somewhat stagnant sophomore season, the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year appears headed for a breakout.