Barnes finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 97-93 loss to the Celtics.

After being held scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting in Tuesday's 120-100 win over Charlotte, Barnes bounced back nicely in the second leg of the back-to-back set while also offering solid numbers in the peripheral categories. With two games left to play in the regular season, the 40-40 Raptors are on track to finish as either the No. 8 or 9 seed in Eastern Conference, so it wouldn't be surprising if head coach Nick Nurse elected to rest key players like Barnes or hold their minutes in check Friday in Boston and/or Sunday versus Milwaukee.