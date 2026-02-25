Barnes recorded 15 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, four blocks and three steals over 32 minutes during the Raptors' 116-107 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

It was another impressive effort out of Barnes, with the All-Star forward registering a season-high seven stocks while leading the Raptors in assists. Barnes leads the NBA this season with 166 stocks, and his 1.6 blocks per game is tied with Rudy Gobert for ninth-most in the Association, though the former leads all non-centers in that category. Barnes bruised his right quadriceps in the fourth quarter, and while he managed to play through the injury, he is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the spurs, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca.