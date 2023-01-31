Barnes closed Monday's 114-106 loss to the Suns with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes.

Barnes missed all four of his three-point tries during the loss and has now connected on just three of his last 14 attempts from deep. However, he's still been able to score in double figures in 10 of his last 11 appearances and is averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 38.2 minutes per game. After a slow start to the season, the second-year forward is finally finding his footing and putting up numbers similar to his Rookie of the Year campaign.