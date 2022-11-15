Barnes registered eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 115-111 win over Detroit.

Barnes isn't capitalizing on the absences of two high-usage teammates in Pascal Siakam (groin) and Fred VanVleet (illness), plus Gary Trent (hip) was out Monday. Since Siakam missed his first game Nov. 6, Barnes has averaged just 11.3 points on 35.4 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks. With Siakam, VanVleet and Trent all off the floor, Barnes actually sees his usage rate decrease by 5.5 percent. He's thrived as a connector within Toronto's offense, but it doesn't appear that he's ready to take on increased usage when the defense is focused on him.