Barnes supplied 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 106-92 win over the Heat.

Barnes was fantastic in the win, handing out a career-high 12 assists and notching his third double-double of the season. Although he has not lived up to the preseason hype, Barnes has been able to round into form over the past two months. He now sits just inside the top 80 for the season, a range he should be able to maintain given the Raptors' tendency to give their starters big minutes on a nightly basis.