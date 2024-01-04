Barnes closed Wednesday's 116-111 victory over the Grizzlies with 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

Barnes finished just two assists away from recording a double-double Wednesday, and while Immanuel Quickley has been featuring as the starting point guard since being acquired from the Knicks a few days ago, Barnes has been much more involved in the playmaking department this season. The third-year forward is having a career-best season so far, averaging 23.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game since the start of December.