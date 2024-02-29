Barnes chipped in 19 points (9-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 136-125 loss to Dallas.

Barnes' ability to fill the stat sheet and rack up stats is no longer a secret in The Association, but the third-year forward has taken a massive leap in 2023-24, handling a bigger role as a playmaker and filling the stat sheet almost on a routine basis. The numbers back that up, as Barnes is averaging 18.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game over his last eight appearances, a span in which he's also racked up five double-doubles and two triple-doubles.