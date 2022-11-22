Barnes didn't practice Tuesday and is considered day-to-day with a left knee sprain, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports. He is officially questionable Wednesday against the Nets.

Barnes fell one assist shy of a triple-double last time out, notching 28 points (season high), 11 rebounds and nine assists, but he presumably picked up a knee injury as well. Given the second-year forward didn't practice Tuesday, it seems unlikely he'll be able to play Wednesday against the Nets, but Barnes' potential availability should become clearer when Toronto releases its initial injury report for the matchup against Brooklyn.