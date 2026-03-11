Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Continues to fill up box score
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes amassed 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 loss to Houston.
Barnes continues to contribute across the board for both the Raptors and fantasy managers alike. The All-Star forward has averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 33.6 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting 51.1 percent from the field.
