Barnes accumulated 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 victory over the Pistons.

Barnes came only two assists short of what would have been his third triple-double of the year. The All-Star forward has been a reliable nine-category fantasy producer all season long, and he's posted at least one steal or block in 13 straight games. Over his last 10 contests, Barnes has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks in 34.0 minutes per game.