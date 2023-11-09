Barnes registered 14 points (4-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and four steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 win over the Mavericks.

Barnes' six offense rebounds helped him post a season-high 14 boards in Wednesday's win. The 22-year-old forward has also recorded a double-double, as well as multiple steals and blocks, in back-to-back games. Barnes is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 21.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 steals in 36.9 minutes across his first eight appearances.