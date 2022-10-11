Head coach Nick Nurse relayed Tuesday that Barnes' dealt with a minor ankle issue that kept him sidelined for three weeks just before training camp, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Nurse suggested Barnes' ankle issue could have contributed to his slow start to the preseason. The second-year forward is in line to handle a massive workload again in 2022-23 after posting 15.4 points, 7.5 boards, 3.5 assists and 1.8 blocks-plus-steals over 35.4 minutes per game a season ago. However, it's worth mentioning the ankle issue as they can recur.