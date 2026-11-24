Barnes totaled 31 points (12-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and four blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 116-111 loss to Milwaukee.

Barnes put together a stellar all-around showing, leading the Raptors in points, assists and blocks. However, he didn't receive enough production from his supporting cast to emerge with the victory. Barnes has been on a tear lately and is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks over his last four matchups.