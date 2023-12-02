Barnes amassed 29 points (13-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and five steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to the Knicks.

Barnes led all players in Friday's game in scoring and steals while finishing one rebound short of tallying his third double-double over his last five games. Barnes, who tied a season-high in steals, has recorded three or more swipes in seven games this year. He has also added 20 ore more points in two straight outings.