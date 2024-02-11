Barnes racked up 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-95 loss to Cleveland.

Barnes did it all despite coming up short in a losing effort, leading all players in Saturday's contest in scoring and assists while ending as the lone Raptors player with 10 or more rebounds in a triple-double showcase. Barnes posted his third triple-double of the season, his first since Dec. 8 against Charlotte. He has reached double figures in assists in three games this year while hauling in 10 or more boards in 20 appearances.