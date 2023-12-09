Barnes amassed 31 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to the Hornets.

Barnes led all players in Friday's game in scoring and rebounds while leading all Raptors players in threes made, assists and steals in a triple-double performance. Barnes posted his second triple-double of the season, his first since doing so Oct. 27 against Chicago. Barnes has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in 10 games season while handing out at least 10 assists in two outings.