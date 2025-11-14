Barnes registered 28 points (12-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and on steal over 35 minutes during the Raptors' 126-113 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

It was another strong outing for Barnes, who closed things out for the Raptors with 10 points in the fourth quarter. He matched a season high with five blocks, posted a game-high plus-18 point differential and was two assists shy from logging his first triple-double of the regular season. The fifth-year pro is up to six double-doubles on the year, five of which have come over his last seven games. Barnes is connecting on 50.5 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 42.9 percent of his three-point tries) while averaging 20.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals over 32.5 minutes per game to open the 2025-26 campaign.