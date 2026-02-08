Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Dominant double-double vs. Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes finished Sunday's 122-104 win over the Pacers with 25 points (12-20 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and two steals over 33 minutes.
Barnes led the Raptors in scoring Sunday despite not attempting a three-pointer and showed off his elite defensive chops by finishing with at least six stocks for the sixth time this season. Barnes has logged a double-double in four of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.4 blocks and 0.9 steals over 33.6 minutes per contest.
