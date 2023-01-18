Barnes ended with 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 loss to the Bucks.
Barnes provided a spark on both ends of the floor, posting a team-high 13 rebounds en route to a double-double performance Tuesday. Barnes has tallied at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on five occasions this season.
