Barnes ended with 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 123-121 victory over the Hawks.

It was the 23rd double-double of the season for the third-year forward, and his fourth in the last six games to go along with a triple-double. Barnes has struggled with his shot during that stretch, averaging 18.5 points while making just 16.7 percent (3-for-18) of his three-point attempts, but he's made up for it with 9.7 boards, 8.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks a contest.