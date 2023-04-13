Barnes finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 play-in game loss to the Bulls.

Barnes scored in single digits in three of his four final regular-season appearances, but he posted a stat line that's closer to his average figures in the playoff exit Wednesday, recording a double-double and also contributing defensively. Barnes finished the 2022-23 regular season with averages of 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, a career-high 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest. He figures to be a huge part of Toronto's future going forward.