Barnes registered 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes during the Raptors' 119-109 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Barnes got into foul trouble in the third quarter, but the fifth-year pro avoided fouling out for a second straight contest and finished with a game-high 11 boards. He recorded his fifth double-double of the season Tuesday, four of which have come over his last six games. Barnes has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 19.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals over 32.4 minutes per game while connecting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts.