Barnes tallied 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during the Raptors' 111-102 win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Barnes' five turnovers and three missed free throws were his notable blemishes of the night, as he led both teams in rebounds and finished second in scoring behind teammate Brandon Ingram (29 points). Barnes is up to 14 double-doubles this season, four of which have come over his last six games. He has averaged 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals over 35.6 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.