Barnes posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 107-106 victory over the Magic.

Barnes followed up his massive triple-double performance against the Warriors on Sunday with a solid double-double Monday and made two clutch free throws late in the fourth, which turned out to be the game-winning points for Toronto. Over his last 10 outings, Barnes has averaged 16.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks over 35.4 minutes per game.