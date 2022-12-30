Barnes racked up 14 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Barnes finished with more field goal attempts than points scored, but he managed to salvage his fantasy output with solid numbers in the rebounding and steal categories. This was his third straight double-double, and while Barnes has endured a rough start to the campaign, he seems to be turning things around of late. He's averaging 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in December, numbers that represent a step in the right direction compared to what he did across 12 games in November -- 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.