Barnes posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during the Raptors' 110-99 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.

It was another efficient night for Barnes, who did a little bit of everything and finished second on the Raptors in points, rebounds and assists behind Brandon Ingram (37 points), Jakob Poeltl (13 rebounds) and Immanuel Quickley (seven assists), respectively. Barnes has scored at least 15 points in eight of his last nine games, and over that span he has averaged 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals over 33.3 minutes per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field. The only slight blemish over that span has been his shooting from beyond the arc, as he's connected on just 28.6 percent of his three-point attempts on 2.3 3PA/G.