Barnes logged 20 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 33 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Bulls.

Barnes' ability to fill the stat sheet on any given game is absolutely impressive, and the star forward can post solid numbers both as a scorer, rebounder and/or passer on any given day. Barnes is on a roll of five straight games with at least 20 points, a span in which he's averaging 22.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.