Barnes (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game versus Boston, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barnes was previously listed as questionable, but he was not seen at the morning shootaround. He's dealing with a knee sprain he suffered Wednesday against the Hornets, and it looks like the Raptors will err on the side of caution. Brandon Ingram (thumb) remains questionable, so players like Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji may be asked to step up.